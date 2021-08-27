Lost passport: No affidavit needed, announces Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Thursday issued an order informing the force that no affidavit should be demanded from a person who visits a police station to lodge a complaint about a missing passport, cheque book, licence or certificates and has warned of strict departmental action against those found involved in such a practice.

According to the order, a copy of which is with the FPJ, Nagrale has stated that it had come to his notice that whenever a person visits a police station to lodge a complaint about a missing passport, cheque book, licence or certificates, they are told by the staff at the police station to get an affidavit from a lawyer and only then will a complaint be registered.

“This practice is illegal and undesirable. There is no prevailing provision in the law of seeking an affidavit with regards to missing of documents. Still, such affidavits are demanded by the police and this creates obstruction to the complainants," Nagrale stated in his order.Taking serious note of this practice, Nagrale has warned the force to discontinue it or face departmental action.

“It is hereby ordered that if a person visits a police station to lodge a complaint of missing documents, then no affidavit should be sought from the person in this regard. If anyone is found to be involved in such practice then departmental action would be taken against guilty official," the order concluded.

Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:42 PM IST