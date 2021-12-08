'Lost a guiding light': Adar Poonawalla after Serum Institute Executive Director Dr Suresh Jadhav passes away

Serum Institute of India (SII) Executive Director Dr. Suresh Jadhav passed away on Wednesday in Pune after a long illness. He was 72.

Taking to Twitter, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav.

"The @SerumInstIndia family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences," he tweeted.

World Health Orgainsation's Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan also expressed her condolences over the demise of Dr. Jadhav.

"Very sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest In Peace," she tweeted.

Dr. Jadhav was instrumental in the development of the Covishield vaccine.

Born in a small village in Vidarbha, Dr. Jadhav completed his degree from Nagpur University. He held several patents around the world and his experience in vaccine research stretches over forty years.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:44 PM IST