Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting For 6 Seats In Mumbai On May 20; Results On June 4

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, alongside newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. The elections will commence on April 19, with the counting to be conducted on June 4.

Maharashtra will witness its Lok Sabha elections spanning five phases from April 19 to May 20. Mumbai's electoral battle is poised to take place on May 20, alongside Palghar, Kalyan and Thane.

List Of Constituencies

Mumbai North

Mumbai North - West

Mumbai North - East

Mumbai North - Central

Mumbai South - Central

Mumbai South

Power Dynamics In Mumbai

In Mumbai, a political powerhouse, the dynamics are strong as major parties like BJP, both factions Shiv Sena and Congress are putting all efforts to secure electoral supremacy in the mega city. The BJP is expected to contest five seats, fielding Union Minister Piyush Goyal from North Mumbai constituency, while endorsing the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde for Mumbai South. On the other hand, Shiv Sena UBT and Congress are planning to split the six seats equally.

2019 General Elections Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena, contesting in alliance, secured three seats each. Despite their initial alliance, the parties later parted their ways due to ideological differences.

Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections will be conducted across five phases—April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The election results are slated for announcement on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls, encompassing seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide.