Lockdown infractions unabated

According to the data released by the Mumbai Police, it has come to light that the Dahisar-Kandivli-Malad belt has recorded the most number of traffic offences for unnecessary vehicle use with 285 cases recorded, followed by Ghatkopar-Mulund belt and Dadar-Sion-Chembur belt at 172 and 148 offences registered respectively.

The lowest number of traffic offences for unnecessary use of vehicles were registered on Andheri-Santacruz-Bandra belt with 105 offences, followed by south Mumbai at 112 cases recorded till April 30. Similarly, the Mumbai Traffic Police have booked more than 35,000 people for helmetless riding and disobedience to orders promulgated by the public servant.

While some of them were caught without safety gear, others were caught for driving without a valid license. On the other hand, officials of traffic police are not only doing their duties diligently but are also at the receiving end of public angst and assaults.

Last month, in two incidents, traffic policemen were dragged and assaulted for stopping motorists. In the first incident, a 40-year-old policeman, Vijendra Dhurat, was injured after he was dragged for around 50 metres by a motorcyclist, who tried to evade checking at Wadi Bunder in south Mumbai amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, in the second incident that occurred near Bangur Nagar in Malad, three youths, riding triple seat without helmets rammed into an assistant sub inspector attached to Malad traffic division.