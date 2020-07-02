Lockdown 6.0: Sena partners feel let down

The ruling Shiv Sena’s allies in government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are disappointed by the extension of lockdown until the midnight of July 31. More so, the ruling partners are perturbed at the manner in which the decision was announced. Senior ministers from both the parties said they learnt about it after the notification was released on June 29; neither were they informed nor was there was any prior consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

They are also not happy with 2km radius movement restriction declared by Mumbai Police. The NCP and Congress ministers have repeatedly urged Thackeray not to rely on bureaucrats but instead, expedite decision-making with the active involvement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been advocating further relaxation to revive the economic cycle, is slated to meet Thackeray on Thursday, to express his party’s displeasure over not being kept in the loop while extending the lockdown. The Congress may soon seek an appointment with Thackeray for smoother coordination among the ruling partners.

The NCP minister expected to accompany Pawar to his meeting with the CM on Thursday, told The Free Press Journal, "The CM, in his web address on Sunday, had said the lockdown would not be lifted after June 30 but economic activities would be opened up gradually under Mission Begin Again. However, the extension of the lockdown, especially in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and crowding of people, was not formally discussed, nor was it communicated to the NCP. In fact, some NCP ministers, who were in their home districts, learnt about the lockdown extension decision through TV channels on Monday.’’ He admitted that the party expected the CM to consult with his allies on extending the lockdown.

Pawar, who has been pressing for the opening up of activities to push the revival of the economy, reportedly confirmed with one of the senior ministers about the extension of the lockdown till midnight of July 31, as he was not aware, nor were ministers from his party.

He is expected to aggressively take up this issue during his meeting with Thackeray. He will make a strong case for his party being taken into confidence on such key decisions in the future.

On the other hand, a Congress minister also confirmed that the party was not consulted over extension of lockdown. "The CM had recently assured Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan that the party would be given its due share in decision-making. However, the Congress ministers only learnt of the notification being issued when it was flashed as breaking news on TV channels. Thorat and Chavan may once again seek a meeting with Thackeray and plead to activate the consultation process,’’ the minister said.

Further, the NCP and Congress will call upon Thackeray for an early policy decision involving key departments, including finance, revenue, housing and slum redevelopment, public health and rural development.