Lockdown 2.0: Maharashtra govt to provide financial aid of Rs 2000 to construction workers

What might come as a relief for 12 lakh construction workers in Maharashtra, on Friday, the state government announced financial aid to help them tide over this crisis. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The aid includes a payment of Rs 2000.

On April 17, The Free Press Journal broke the news that 12 lakh construction workers will be getting Rs 2,000 each from Labour Welfare Fund.

The amount will directly be credited in construction workers bank account via direct bank transfer facility. Earlier, the government had proposed paying Rs 5000 in two instalments to the workers. But, later the proposal was revised and now the state has decided to Rs 2000. The money will be made available from the Labour Welfare Fund which has a corpus of Rs 9,000 crore.