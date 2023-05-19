Loan fraud: CBI books Pune firm, officials for allegedly causing loss of ₹49.85 crore to PNB

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct against a private company and its officials for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of ₹49.85 crore to the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The bank in its complaint has alleged that the accused had siphoned off, diverted the bank funds and utilised it for the purpose other than the purpose for which it was sanctioned and thereby diverted the funds for other activities and not making repayments.

According to the CBI, they had received a complaint on February 23, 2022, from Uday Kumar Sinha, Assistant General Manager, PNB, Pune. The complaint revealed that the borrower company through its officials and other unknown persons entered into criminal conspiracy with unknown public servant for fraudulently availing credit facilities to the tune of ₹50 crore and later caused wrongful loss to the tune of ₹49.85 crore (outstanding liabilities as on March 31, 2013, excluding interest) to the PNB.

Account turned NPA with outstanding balance of ₹49.85 crore

The company is dealing in pharmaceutical packaging, clinical trial services, non-clone-able technology and others. "The company failed to pay the first quarterly installment that fell due in November 2012, which was due after the permitted moratorium period of 24 months. Interest had not been serviced since January 2013. Due to default in payment of installment, the account turned NPA on March 31, 2013, having outstanding balance of ₹49.85 crore and was declared as fraud and loss asset on 08.11.2013," said a CBI official.

“From the said facts, it is evident that the company had not utilised the proceeds of the term loan of ₹50 crore as per terms and conditions of sanction. The funds availed from the bank have also been diverted by the company to its subsidiaries. It is apparent that the company and its directors had dishonestly and fraudulently committed various offences of criminal breach of trust, fraud, siphoning of funds, diversion of funds, criminal misappropriation and cheating on the bank,” the official said.