ED raids premises of GTL Ltd & GTL Infra across various locations in Mumbai in ₹4,760 Cr loan fraud case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the premises of GTL LTD and GTL Infra across various locations in Mumbai, in connection with a bank fraud case. GTL had unlawfully acquired loans from a bank consortium of about 24 lenders and then conspired with vendors and some bank employees to syphon off ₹4,760 crore of the loan amount.

FIR registered against company in January 2023

Earlier in January, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered FIR against directors of GTL Ltd and others for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of crores of rupees. The company was availing the credit facilities of over Rs 4760 crore from a consortium of 24 banks, lDBI being the lead bank and the agency has alleged in its FIR that loan facilities were obtained by misrepresentation that all such loan amounts shall be utilised for the purpose of business activity of M/s GTL Limited but soon after disbursement, majority of the loan amount was not utilised for the purpose for which it was granted.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was submitted by Mr Trayambak Dutt Tripathi, Inspector, CBl, New Delhi against M/s GTL Ltd., its unknown Directors, Unknown Bank Officers, Public Servants and Unknown Private Persons including vendors and beneficiary group companies pursuant to a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) conducted by him.

About GTL Infra

GTL Limited was incorporated on December 23, 1987, as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 12, 1991. lt is engaged in the business of providing telecom network deployment services, operations and maintenance services, professional services, network planning and design services, and energy management services to telecom operators in India and international markets.

During the course of enquiry, it is revealed that besides generating Rs 1400 crore from Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), M/s GTL Ltd availing the credit facilities of over Rs 4760 crore from consortium of 24 banks, lDBI being the lead bank.