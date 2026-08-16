Lizard Found In Birthday Cake In Nalasopara; 11 Hospitalized After Health Deteriorates | IANS

Nalasopara: A shocking incident has been reported from Nalasopara, where a dead lizard was allegedly found inside a birthday cake. Following the cake consumption, 11 people, including young children, fell ill and were rushed to Vijaylaxmi Hospital for treatment. The incident has caused widespread panic in the area.

Dead lizard allegedly found

According to available details, the cake was cut during a young girl's birthday celebration at the Neelkantheswar building in Nalasopara. The cake was purchased from Chamunda Dairy's cake shop located opposite the building. While guests were eating the cake, a dead lizard was discovered inside it, triggering immediate fear among those present.

Shortly after consuming the cake, several individuals began feeling uneasy. A total of 11 people were admitted to Vijaylaxmi Hospital for urgent medical care. The hospitalised individuals have been identified as:

Urmila Verma (32)

Saloni Gupta (16)

Sudiksha Shah (19)

Afiya Idris (24)

Ruby Shah (40)

Shiv Gupta (10)

Priyansh Verma (2)

Pari Yadav (7)

Priya Verma (8)

Rudra Shah (13)

Prachi Yadav (8)

Patients reported stable

Hospital authorities report that all patients are currently in stable condition. While the family suspects the contaminated cake caused the illness, an official medical report is still awaited to confirm the exact cause of food poisoning.

Regarding hygiene practices during the preparation and packaging of the cake, how the reptile ended up inside, and the overall safety standards of other items sold at the bakery. Local authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the next steps of the investigation.

Licences suspended across Maharashtra

Licences Suspended for 12 Dark Stores Across Maharashtra

In a related context of food safety enforcement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a statewide special inspection drive targeting food safety violations in online food delivery dark stores. Driven by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the crackdown led to 86 inspections, 60 improvement notices, and the suspension of FSSAI licences for 12 dark stores.

The suspended facilities include:

Blinkit: 5 dark stores

Zepto: 5 dark stores

Instamart: 2 dark stores

In Mumbai city and its suburbs alone, 24 locations were inspected, resulting in licence suspensions for 10 establishments.

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Violations found during inspections

Key violations discovered during the raids included improper temperature control, unhygienic conditions, storing food directly on the floor, improper separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, lack of pest control, and missing medical check-ups for staff.

The FDA clarified that establishments with suspended licences are strictly barred from purchasing, selling, or distributing food products. Online delivery platforms have been directed to strictly enforce hygiene, proper storage, temperature maintenance, and First-In-First-Out (FIFO) / First-Expired-First-Out (FEFO) protocols.

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