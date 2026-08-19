Livlit Expands Mumbai Student Housing Portfolio With 91-Bed Co-Living Residence In Juhu-Vile Parle | File photo

Mumbai: Co-living operator Livlit has launched Anugraha, a 91-bed student residence on Gulmohar Road in Juhu-Vile Parle, further expanding its presence in Mumbai’s student housing market.

The launch take its portfolio to 12 properties across the city. Spread over 12,000 sq ft and 11 storeys, Anugraha offers a premium unisex co-living facility designed for students and young professionals.

Located opposite Criticare Hospital on Gulmohar Road, the property is close to educational institutions including Mithibai College, NM College and NMIMS. Andheri Metro and Andheri railway stations are around 1.5 km from the residence, while business hubs such as Andheri East and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) are also accessible from the location.

The residence has been designed around French-inspired interiors and striped motifs. It includes a café-style dining area, resident lounge, wellness room, rooftop space and designer kitchens on every floor.

Mayank Bajaj, Founder of Livlit, said: "Vile Parle has long been one of Mumbai's oldest and most competitive student housing markets, catering to over 5,000 students every year. We have been fortunate to secure a prime property in this sought-after location, offering quality amenities and exceptional value. This opportunity allows us to provide residents with a comfortable and well-connected living experience in one of the city's most vibrant student hubs. Anugraha represents another important step in Livlit's mission to raise the standard of student accommodation in India through thoughtfully designed spaces, strong community experiences and a resident-first approach."

Rentals start at Rs 65,000 per month.

The company said the new property is part of its broader expansion strategy focused on professionally managed student accommodation in well-connected locations. With demand for organised student housing increasing in Mumbai, Livlit plans to continue expanding through properties that combine amenities, design and managed community living.