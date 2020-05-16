Living dignified life with 'illegitimate' child is difficult for rape victim: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that living a dignified life with an illegitimate child would be difficult for a woman, especially, a rape victim, in the society. The HC has accordingly permitted a rape victim to abort her pregnancy while observing that the right to life also include living a dignified life.

A bench of Justice Vijay Achliya granted permission to a minor girl, to abort her foetus, which is beyond the 20 weeks frame. According to the petition, the girl got acquainted with a man, who became her friend for some time and later raped her at a secluded place.

She later on conceived and her attempt to persuade the accused to marry her so that the child could be a legitimate one, failed as he refused to tie the knot. Subsequently, the accused was arrested by the Osmanabad police under charges of rape and the POCSO act.

In her plea, the girl, said, "It would be difficult for me to give birth to child born out of illegitimate relationship and forcible intercourse. Its birth would cause a grave injury to my mental health and would ruin my future," the girl contended.