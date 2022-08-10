e-Paper Get App

Little Mumbaikars celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav with GRP



Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

Around 83 children participated in the drawing competition conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The competition was held at GRP headquarters where the children were given the theme of Independence Day and patriotism for the drawing competition.

File

File

According to GRP official Mangesh Khade, “The children were seen participating with good enthusiasm and the officers felt quite proud looking at the drawings at the end of the competition.”

The children were awarded with certificates at the end of the competition.

The GRP also uploaded a video on their Twitter handle after the drawing competition which shows the children holding up the drawings and saying slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

The GRP wrote,” We are grateful to the little Mumbaikars for creating the most amazing #AmritMahotsav artworks at the GRP Mumbai Headquarters today - giving us a million reasons to smile!”

The GRP had been announcing the drawing competition well in advance over various social media platforms to encourage children to participate.

article-image

Little Mumbaikars celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav with GRP

