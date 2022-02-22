e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Liquor license case: After HC order, Thane police summons former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede tomorrow

Bombay High Court has granted him interim protection till February 28.
FPJ Web Desk
Liquor license case: After HC order, Thane police summons former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede tomorrow | ANI

Liquor license case: After HC order, Thane police summons former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede tomorrow | ANI

Advertisement

Thane's Kopri Police Station has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede to appear at 11 am (tomorrow) in connection with an alleged forgery case on a complaint by the state excise department.

Bombay High Court has granted him interim protection till February 28.

ALSO READ

Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest till Feb 28 to Sameer Wankhede in liquor license... Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest till Feb 28 to Sameer Wankhede in liquor license...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Advertisement