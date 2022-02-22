Liquor license case: After HC order, Thane police summons former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede tomorrow

Thane's Kopri Police Station has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede to appear at 11 am (tomorrow) in connection with an alleged forgery case on a complaint by the state excise department.

Bombay High Court has granted him interim protection till February 28.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022