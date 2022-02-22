Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest till Feb 28 to Sameer Wankhede in liquor license case

Bombay HC has granted interim protection from arrest till February 28 to IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in FIR filed by Thane police for allegedly giving false information regarding his age for obtaining a liquor license.

Wankhede, a 2008 batch IRS officer, filed a petition on Monday challenging an order passed by the Thane Excise Collector cancelling the liquor license of his restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai, and sought restoration of the cancelled license.

Wankhede in the petition claimed that actions initiated against him were vindictive as he had arrested Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case when he was heading the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unit.

He further claimed that the action was taken against him by the state Excise Department and the police under "political pressure".

In his petition, Wankhede said he cannot be blamed for not disclosing his age, since the rules do not prescribe the age while applying for the FL III (foreign liquor) license, and the application form does not provide for disclosure of the applicant's age.

According to Wankhede's plea, FL III licence is granted for one year at a time and is an annual contract between the individual and the state and hence, the licence granted in 1997 came to an end in 1998.

Wankhede in his plea said he turned 18 on December 14, 1997 and thereafter, the licence has been renewed for 23 years every year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:56 PM IST