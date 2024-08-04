Lilavati Founder’s Death: Complaint Over Harassment Junked |

The Metropolitan Magistrate court has dismissed the complaint filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) against other trustees for the death of 85-year-old founder and permanent trustee Kishor Mehta in May this year.

The trust had filed a complaint against trustees and former trustees of LKMMT – Chetan Mehta, Rashmi Mehta, Bhavin Mehta, Niket Mehta, Sushila Mehta, Nimesh Sheth, Ayushman Mehta, Dilip Sanghvi – and senior executives of a private bank, namely Sashidharan Jagdishan, Sudhir Jha, Pranesh Rao.

The complainant claimed that the accused conspired to mentally harass Kishore. It was further alleged that the bank officials initiated recovery proceedings against the Kishor Mehta and, despite repayment of loans, they continued to initiate proceedings before various authorities, causing grave mental harassment to the founder.

Defence lawyer Satish Manshinde pointed out that Kishor Mehta was suffering from several ailments like gangrene and lung fibrosis owing to his age. It was also pointed out that he was confined to the wheel chair and had undergone bypass surgery thrice and spine surgeries. He said that the medical certificate attached to the complaint contains the cause of death and lists various causes, including but not limited to heart disease, lung disease, vascular disease, and pulmonary embolism.