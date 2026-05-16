LiftLelo Carpool: How A Navi Mumbai Professional Built A 35,000-User Commuter Network To Beat Traffic And Fuel Costs

As fuel prices rise and traffic congestion worsens across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, thousands of office-goers are quietly turning to an old idea with a modern twist — carpooling |

Navi Mumbai: As fuel prices rise and traffic congestion worsens across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, thousands of office-goers are quietly turning to an old idea with a modern twist — carpooling.

LiftLelo's Evolution and Reach

What began in 2017 as a small office commute initiative by Navi Mumbai-based software professional Shailesh Dubey has today evolved into LiftLelo Carpool, a commuter-led network connecting more than 35,000 working professionals across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune. The platform focuses exclusively on office commute routes, helping employees travelling in the same direction share rides, fuel costs and daily traffic stress.

Dubey, who works with Wipro, said the idea for LiftLelo emerged from his own exhausting daily commute after shifting from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Travelling alone every day towards Kamala Mills, he would spend nearly two-and-a-half hours stuck in traffic while noticing hundreds of cars carrying just a single office commuter.

Dubey on Rising Commute Costs and Stress

“Fuel costs, toll charges, parking expenses and travel stress were constantly increasing. I realised that if people travelling on similar office routes could connect and share rides, it could reduce costs, traffic and make commuting far more practical,” Dubey said.

In its early days, the network consisted of only a handful of commuters using a few active office corridors including Navi Mumbai-Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai-BKC and Navi Mumbai-Fort. Over time, office employees began inviting colleagues, friends, society members and fellow commuters, helping the network grow organically through referrals and trusted route-based communities.

Busiest Commute Routes on the Platform

Today, some of the busiest commute routes on the platform include Navi Mumbai-BKC, Navi Mumbai-Andheri, Thane-Lower Parel, Thane-Andheri, Andheri-Mindspace Malad and Mumbai-Pune office travel corridors.

Unlike aggregator-based ride-sharing services, LiftLelo operates on a “No Profit-No Loss” model. The platform itself charges no commission or platform fee. Instead, passengers directly contribute towards fuel and toll costs to the vehicle owner. Suggested contributions range from Rs 100 for shorter distances to Rs 180 or more for longer intercity routes.

Office Verification and Trust System

The system works through office verification and route matching. Members register using their mobile number and official office email ID, add their home and workplace locations, and are then connected with commuters travelling on similar routes. According to the founders, this office-verification model has helped build trust among users, especially female commuters.

The growing popularity of such community-driven carpooling networks also comes at a time when discussions around fuel conservation and sustainable urban mobility are gaining momentum nationally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently highlighted the importance of fuel saving and shared mobility awareness, encouraging citizens to adopt smarter commuting practices.

Dubey said he now plans to expand the platform across India if the venture receives the right investment and support. “The challenges faced by office commuters in Mumbai are similar to those in other metro cities as well. With the right backing, we want to take this model pan-India,” he said.

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