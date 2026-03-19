Licences To Be Cancelled If Liquor Found Without Permission In Hotels, Restaurants: MoS Home Dr Pankaj Bhoyar

Minister of State for Housing Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar | Sourced

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home Dr Pankaj Bhoyar told the Legislative Council that licences of hotels and restaurants will be cancelled if liquor is found without valid permission. He added that responsibility will also be fixed on police and administrative officials of the concerned area, and action will be taken against them.

Bhoyar was responding to a question raised by member Dadarao Keche regarding alleged illegal activities in hotels in Arvi taluka of Wardha district. Member Shashikant Shinde also participated in the discussion.

Keche alleged that illegal activities have increased in several hotels in Arvi, where economically weaker and poor girls are allegedly lured and exploited. He further claimed that local police officials were encouraging such activities and that the number of beer bars and crime incidents in the area had risen. He questioned whether the government had taken serious note of the issue and what action had been taken against erring police officials and hotel operators.

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In reply, Bhoyar said that a detailed inquiry had already been conducted based on complaints, and no irregularities were found in the report. However, considering the concerns raised by public representatives, he assured that a fresh inquiry will be conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police. He further stated that strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.

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