Liberian Crude Oil Tanker 'Shenlong' Reaches Mumbai Port After Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions; FIRST VISUALS OUT

Mumbai: A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker carrying fuel from Saudi Arabia safely arrived at Mumbai Port on Thursday after transiting through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions continue to escalate in West Asia.

The vessel, identified as Shenlong Suezmax, was captained by an Indian and was transporting crude oil loaded from Ras Tanura, one of Saudi Arabia’s key oil export terminals. Visuals from Mumbai Port showed the tanker approaching and docking at the port.

Tanker Had Set Sail On March 1

According to officials from the Mumbai Port Trust, the tanker had departed from Ras Tanura on March 1 and successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz before reaching Mumbai. Authorities confirmed that the vessel received clearance from Iran to pass through the narrow maritime corridor.

The tanker’s safe passage comes at a time when maritime movement through the strait has become increasingly sensitive due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, United States and Israel. However, Shenlong had set sail at a time when the Straif of Hormuz wasn't sealed for ship movement, which may have resulted into the tanker's safe passage amid war situation.

Iran has recently tightened monitoring and restrictions on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Ships transiting the route are reportedly required to obtain prior approval from Tehran before entering the waterway.

2 Ships Targeted By Iran Forces In Hormuz

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Force, warned that vessels ignoring Iranian directives could face military action. According to Iranian authorities, two ships, Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, were recently targeted after allegedly attempting to pass through the strait without permission.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes, linking the Persian Gulf with global markets. More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass through the channel daily, accounting for roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil consumption and nearly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

Apart from crude shipments, a large share of global liquefied natural gas supplies also moves through the route. Any disruption in traffic through the narrow channel between Iran and Oman can have immediate ripple effects on global energy markets, supply chains and fuel prices worldwide.

