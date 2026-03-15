LGBTQIA+ Groups Rally Against Proposed Transgender Law Amendments, Cite Violation Of Supreme Court Verdict

LGBTQIA+ organisations and advocacy groups have voiced strong opposition to the proposed amendments to India’s transgender rights law, warning that the changes could undermine the constitutional principle of gender self-identification recognised by the Supreme Court. | FPJ

Mumbai: LGBTQIA+ organisations and advocacy groups have voiced strong opposition to the proposed amendments to India’s transgender rights law, warning that the changes could undermine the constitutional principle of gender self-identification recognised by the Supreme Court.

Key Groups Unite in Criticism

Groups including The Humsafar Trust, the National Network for Transgender Persons (India) and the Mumbai Queer Pride Collective criticised the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying it may alter the legal definition of transgender persons and introduce additional medical or bureaucratic requirements for recognising gender identity.

The organisations argued that India had taken a historic step through the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India (2014), commonly known as the NALSA judgment. The verdict recognised the right of individuals to self-identify their gender with dignity and affirmed that gender identity forms part of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to activists, any legislative move that departs from this principle should involve meaningful consultation with the transgender community and civil society groups.

Activist Calls Out Government Overreach

Ashish Pandya, a Mumbai-based activist, described the amendment as an overreach by the government. “The Supreme Court has said that the Act is already there and needs to be amended. However, the government is proceeding on extremely narrow lines. The amendment is against the spirit of the NALSA judgment,” Pandya said.

The Humsafar Trust said it was “deeply concerned” about the proposed changes and urged the Government of India to engage with transgender communities and civil society organisations before advancing the legislation. The organisation also called for mechanisms that would ensure community representation and review so that transgender and gender-diverse persons are meaningfully included in the law-making process.

Warning of Exclusionary Provisions

Similarly, the National Network for Transgender Persons (India) warned that the proposed amendments risk narrowing the definition of transgender persons and could introduce forms of medical or bureaucratic control over gender identity. The group said such provisions may exclude many gender-diverse individuals, particularly trans men, who it noted are already underrepresented in public policy and welfare programmes.

The Mumbai Queer Pride Collective also issued an urgent public statement opposing the bill. The collective argued that replacing the right to self-perceived gender identity with requirements linked to physical markers or medical verification would represent a significant rollback of established constitutional protections.

Medical Boards Called 'Invasive'

According to the collective, the proposed changes could affect thousands of individuals by tying legal recognition to biological criteria. It also expressed concern over the possible reintroduction of medical boards tasked with verifying gender identity, describing such measures as invasive and inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s mandate on self-determination.

Advocacy groups have called on the government to reconsider the proposed amendments and initiate broader consultations with transgender communities before moving forward with the legislation.

Responding to concerns that the principle of gender self-identification could be misused, activists dismissed such arguments as unfounded. “Who would deliberately want to choose the life of a transgender person? Are there not other affirmative actions that also have drawbacks?” Pandya asked.

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