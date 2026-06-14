Let’s Play Jazz – Changing Times: Sorin Zlat Trio Captivates Mumbai With Cool Jazz, Funk, And Latin Rhythms At NCPA |

Mumbai: Music is often described as the second beat that synchronises with the human heart, and on June 13, 2026, Mumbai experienced that rhythm in all its splendour at “Let’s Play Jazz – Changing Times” at the NCPA Experimental Theatre.

The Trio

The concert, orchestrated by Romanian pianist Sorin Zlat, featured a remarkable trio comprising Sorin Zlat on piano, Mikele Mintolli on double bass and Andy Trim on drums. Through an eclectic blend of cool jazz, funk, Latin and avant-garde jazz, the musicians created an atmosphere that resonated throughout the theatre, captivating audiences with their artistry and passion.

Adding to the evening’s charm was the presence of Romanian singers Lulia Vantur and Mihaela Alexa, whose attendance brought an added touch of elegance and glamour to the occasion.

Music’s Power

The performance served as a reminder that music remains one of life’s most powerful forces, transcending age and background. As melodies and rhythms flowed effortlessly through the hall, the audience was immersed in a world of harmony, expression and emotion. Much like the rhythms of pulse rate and breathing, music reflected the importance of balance, discipline and inner happiness.

Vishal Purushottam Saria, the organiser of the event, said it was truly an honour to experience such extraordinary talent and to promote it in Mumbai. Sorin Zlat expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to perform in India and said it had been an absolute pleasure to work in the country.

Musicians’ Reactions

Mikele Mintolli described the experience as both a blessing and an inspiration, adding that it was wonderful to be in such a beautiful country. Lulia Vantur was present in support of the event and was praised for her appreciation and promotion of Indian culture. Andy Trim said he was delighted to be in India and thoroughly enjoyed the experience despite not being particularly inclined towards the digital world.

The evening showcased the elegance and brilliance of jazz, proving that the genre is far more than instruments alone. It is about the creation of rhythms, melodies and emotions through talent, dedication and heart. The musicians paid tribute to the great traditions of jazz while bringing their own distinctive interpretations to the stage.

The concert concluded with a stirring rendition of the jazz classic “A Night in Tunisia”, bringing the audience to its feet and providing a fitting finale to an unforgettable evening. It was a night filled with melancholy, rhythm, authenticity, grace and musical excellence — a celebration of jazz at its finest and a memorable chapter in Mumbai’s cultural calendar.

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