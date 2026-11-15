'Let Us Perform Chhath Puja' Women Break Lock At Nalasopara Pond After Entry Denied, Tension Erupts - VIDEO | X - Sanatanai07

Nalasopara: An incident occurred in the Galanagar area of Nalasopara East where angry women broke the lock on the pond's entrance and forced their way in after being prohibited from performing Chhath Puja at the Nagela Pond. This incident took place yesterday, Saturday, around 7:30 PM, creating a tense atmosphere in the area for a brief period.

Police Intervene To Restore Calm

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Achole Police Station rushed to the spot. The police pacified the angry crowd and restored calm. Meanwhile, as no formal complaint has been filed by anyone regarding this matter yet, the police have not registered an official case.

#ChhathPuja2026 : Large crowd of Chhath devotees had gathered outside a locked pond gate in #Nalasopara, in Greater Mumbai #Maharashtra. The devotees mostly Women were forced to break the lock to ensure that worship could proceed in auspicious mahurat.When woke Administration and babus lock gates like their personal fiefdom against Santan heritage and rituals, devotees clear the obstacles themselves. — kumaranz (@Sanatanai07) November 15, 2026

On the other hand, the municipal administration has appealed to devotees to perform Chhath Puja only at the locations designated by the administration.

Controversy Over Chhath Puja Grows

Meanwhile, as seen over the past few days, a controversy has erupted regarding Chhath Puja. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Bhojpuri songs were played at railway stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, which faced strong opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Subsequently, MNS demanded that Chhath Puja should not be performed on Mumbai's beaches and at Banganga.

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Amidst the ongoing dispute over Chhath Puja, signs of partial violence have started to emerge. In a separate development, it is learned that the police administration has issued notices to MNS activists in connection with the upcoming Chhath Puja at the Ulhas River in Badlapur.

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