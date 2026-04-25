Leopard That Killed Eight-Year-Old Boy In Thane's Shahapur Still At Large, Strikes Livestock Again | Representational Image | File

Bhiwandi: Fear continues to grip Thane district Shahapur taluka as a leopard that recently killed an eight-year-old boy remains at large striking again within days by attacking livestock in nearby villages. The forest department’s inability to capture the animal despite intensified surveillance has triggered panic and anger among residents.

Child killed while collecting forest produce

The earlier tragedy occurred in the Dolkhamb forest range where eight-year-old Krishna Agivale was fatally attacked while he had accompanied locals to collect forest produce. Shockingly eyewitnesses claim that even as police personnel, forest officials, and villagers gathered at the site, the leopard lingered nearby and continued to maul the child’s body highlighting the animal’s unusually bold behavior.

Before the community could recover from the trauma, another incident was reported late on April 23. The same leopard is suspected to have entered Ladya Wadi village and killed a cow belonging to farmer Mana Veer. In a separate attack, a domestic rooster owned by Javu Veer was also taken. These back-to-back incidents have heightened fear among villagers, many of whom are now avoiding stepping out after dark.

Camera traps and drones fail to track

Since April 21 a rescue team from Pune, along with local forest officials, has been attempting to track and capture the leopard. Eight camera traps drone surveillance and cages have been deployed across the affected zones. However despite these measures the leopard has evaded capture, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the operation.

Residents allege that prior warnings were ignored. Villagers from the Kothla-Kalbhonde belt had reportedly submitted written complaints about leopard movement days before the fatal attack but no preventive action was taken. Locals now accuse the forest department of negligence and delayed response which may have contributed to the loss of human life.

15-16 leopards present in Shahapur taluka

Officials estimate that around 15 to 16 leopards are currently present in Shahapur taluka frequently moving along traditional forest corridors. Areas including Dolkhamb, Ajobha hills, Gunde, Vashala, Kothla, Kalbhonde, Chondhe, and Kharada are considered high-risk zones due to repeated sightings.

The rising leopard population has sparked concern among residents, with many questioning the source of the increasing numbers. Some villagers have voiced suspicion regarding the possible relocation of leopards from rescue facilities in Pune district’s Junnar region, where a large number of the animals are reportedly housed. However, no official confirmation has been provided on this claim.

With fear escalating and confidence in authorities waning, villagers are demanding immediate and decisive action to capture the leopard and prevent further loss of life.

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