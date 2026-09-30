Leopard Spotted In Daylight Near Shahapur School; Villagers Seek Urgent Forest Department Action

Residents of Gunde village have sought urgent measures after repeated leopard sightings near a school raised concerns over student safety | AI Generated File Image

Shahapur, September 30, 2026: A leopard was reportedly spotted in broad daylight in Gunde village of the Dolkham area in Shahapur taluka, Thane district, triggering fear among residents and raising concerns over the safety of students at Chaitanya High School located in the vicinity.

According to local residents, the leopard has been sighted several times around the village and near the school premises. Its presence during the daytime has heightened anxiety among parents, particularly over the movement of students to and from the school.

Villagers Seek Forest Department Action

Villagers have also claimed that the leopard has preyed on several chickens and dogs in the area. With repeated sightings being reported, social worker Sanket Chaudhary has written to the Forest Department seeking immediate measures to prevent any untoward incident.

The villagers have demanded that camera traps and cages be installed at strategic locations in and around Gunde to monitor the leopard’s movement and facilitate its capture. They have also urged the Forest Department to undertake a sustained operation to track the animal rather than limiting the response to surveillance measures.

Daylight Sighting Raises Concern

The Dolkham region has a close interface between forested areas and human settlements, and movement of wild animals has been reported in the past. However, the reported daytime sighting of a leopard, particularly near a school, has caused heightened concern among residents.

Parents and villagers have appealed to the authorities to take preventive measures before the situation escalates. They have also urged parents to avoid sending children to school alone and exercise additional caution during the morning and evening hours.

“Leopard sightings during the daytime in the Gunde area have raised serious concerns about the safety of residents and students,” said social worker Sanket Chaudhary. “I have written to the Forest Department and requested the immediate installation of camera traps and cages. The department should take concrete steps to track and capture the leopard before any untoward incident occurs.”

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Residents Await Forest Department Response

The villagers are now awaiting a response from the Forest Department and have sought urgent intervention to ensure the safety of residents and schoolchildren in the area.

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