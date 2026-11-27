Mehul Choksi has told a special court that he left India for medical reasons before cases were registered against his firms | PTI file photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Mehul Choksi has denied links with his nephew Nirav Modi and said that his case cannot be equated with Modi's when it comes to allegations of leaving India to evade prosecution. Choksi claimed that he defaulted because his accounts were frozen after raids.

Choksi's lawyers have submitted written arguments before the special court hearing the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to declare Choksi a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO).

The same court is also hearing both cases of alleged Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud registered by the CBI against Modi and Choksi, as well as the connected money laundering cases being probed by the ED.

Choksi Denies Comparison With Nirav Modi

The ED has claimed that Choksi left India to evade prosecution and compared his case with Modi's, who, the agency claimed, left India just three days before the case was registered against him.

Choksi claimed that his case cannot be compared with Modi's. He alleged that Modi did not follow the ED's advice to obtain temporary travel documents from the Indian Embassy.

Choksi claimed that he was named in the CBI's case against Modi because his name appeared in KYC documents dating back to 1995, whereas he had resigned from Modi's firm in 2000. He claimed that his companies were separately booked only in February 2018.

"He had a documented medical reason for travel, his foreign citizenship cleared by Indian authorities in 2017; and he responded in writing to every agency, including the passport authority," Choksi claimed.

Claims Medical Reasons For Leaving India

Choksi has claimed that he never left India to evade prosecution but had travelled for medical reasons. Besides, it was argued that he had initiated the process to obtain Antiguan citizenship in 2017 and that, in March 2017, the police had submitted a report on his application stating that no adverse information was found against him. He also claimed that he obtained citizenship in November 2017.

Choksi claimed that on January 4, 2018, he left India for medical reasons, while the first irregularity in the bank was noticed only on January 16, 2018. On January 31, 2018, the case was registered in connection with his firms, the defence argued, claiming that he had left before the cases were lodged against him.

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Accounts Frozen After Raids

Choksi claimed that the default in payment of dues took place only from February 2018, and that too because his assets and accounts had been sealed.

On his failure to return to India, Choksi claimed that he was medically unfit to travel and that his passport had also been cancelled by the agency.

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