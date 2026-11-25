Purvi Mehta has sought to become an approver in the PNB fraud case and requested permission to testify through video conferencing | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The special CBI court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi in connection with the case registered against Nirav for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank by fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking worth Rs 23,780 crore.

Purvi, a Belgium resident, came to India last week as the CBI insisted that it could consider her plea to make her an approver in the case against her brother only after her statement was recorded.

Hence, she came to India last week and her statement before the court was recorded on Wednesday. Based on the statement, the agency will now take a call on whether it wants to make her an approver or not.

Purvi Was Named In Supplementary Chargesheet

The CBI had last year filed a third supplementary chargesheet in the case, and Purvi was added as an accused. Purvi soon approached the court with the request that she wanted to turn an approver in the case but said that she could not come to India. Her lawyers later moved an application before the special court that her statement be recorded through video conferencing (VC).

The court had rejected the said plea, observing that, “Mehta is a proposed accused and she is not a witness or approver. Her presence in this case is imperative for the purpose of confrontation with voluminous documents, accounts, entries, transactions etc. which require detailed interrogation. This kind of interrogation in serious cases like this may not be possible through VC."

Court Cited Earlier Approver Conditions

The court noted that she was made an approver in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate against Modi, on the condition of returning to India, appearing before the court, and extending full cooperation with the judicial proceedings.

Also Watch:

The court said that she had not returned to India, citing the pandemic as a reason. “The plea of inability to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic ceased to exist long ago, yet for more than five years thereafter she has made no bonafide effort to be present before the competent Court,” the court had said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/