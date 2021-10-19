Leader of Oppn in Maharashtra council Pravin Darekar criticizes MVA for targeting probe agencies

Mumbai: BJP leader and the leader of opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar on Monday alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are creating confusion among the people by firing salvos against the central probe agencies and it should be stopped immediately. Darekar countered Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s allegation that the state BJP is dominated by the outsiders saying that it applies to Shiv Sena as the party has more outsiders than the loyal Shivsainiks.

Darekar alleged that the MVA government’s only agenda is to divert the attention of the people from basic issues by raising new 'disputes' every day. He said that no leader from the MVA is ready to talk on the work done by the state government for the development of Maharashtra in the last two years.

Darekar's statement came hours after Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" slammed the BJP against the "misuse" of Central agencies to target leaders of the MVA.

On "Saamana '' claiming that BJP was "smoking a low-quality weed", Darekar said the level of criticism has crossed limits while targeting BJP leaders. "People in Maharashtra know it well who takes the side of (those consuming) drugs and weed," he said.

On NCP chief Sharad Pawar targeting the Centre over its approach towards non-BJP states, Darekar said it will be a welcome move if Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray take a stand on development issues concerning Maharashtra. "PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are capable of making decisions about the Central government," he said.

In a dig, Darekar said it will be in the interest of Shiv Sena if it tries to understand what is going on in the minds of Shiv Sainiks as there is "unrest" among Sena leaders, MPs and MLAs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:27 AM IST