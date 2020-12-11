Lawyers now permitted local train travel during morning peak hours in Mumbai

Practising lawyers and registered clerks of advocates are now permitted to travel by suburban trains every day except during the evening peak hours between 4 pm to 7 pm.

Earlier, lawyers and clerks had not been permitted to travel in local trains during morning peak hours between 8 am and 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening, as part of restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As approved by Ministry of Railways on the request of State Government vide their letter DMU 2020/CR/92/DM-1 dated 4.12.2020, permission to travel in suburban trains on Mumbai Suburban Network for practising lawyers and registered clerks of lawyers during timings as specified in press release no.2020/10/51 issued on 26.10.2020 is now extended to morning peak i.e. 8.00 am to 11.00 am also,” said an official.

“It is requested that travellers who have been permitted to travel by suburban trains should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19. Others are requested not to rush the station,” officials added.

It further stated that staff and registered clerks of Bombay Bar Association, Advocates' Association of Western India, Bombay Incorporated Law Society, Bombay High Court Law Library and Kirtikar Law Library are also permitted to travel by suburban trains, except during evening peak hours.