'Laws in India Should Not Be Framed With Reference to Pakistan': NCP MLA Sana Malik Over Polygamy Row

NCP MLA Sana Malik. |

Mumbai: Backtracking from her earlier statement made in the Assembly, Maharashtra MLA from Anushakti Nagar Sana Malik said that any rule made in India should be with reference to the Quran and not Pakistan.

The NCP MLA had earlier during a debate in the state Assembly supported polygamy and stressed upon implementing Pakistani rules in India.

However, her reference to Pakistan did not go down well and several leaders severely criticised her stand.

Minister responds to remarks

Responding to the remarks made by Malik, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said that laws are not framed based on any religion.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I think she should understand one thing: no law is made based on any dharma grantha. We do not refer to any religion while making laws."

He further added that whenever injustice occurs in society, it must be addressed, and that is the purpose behind enacting such laws.

"We should ensure that nobody suffers in society, and I think that is our priority," he said.

Malik clarifies her position

Malik, while speaking to reporters, stated that she had objected to any discussion linking women's issues with religion.

“It was a woman's issue, and it was linked to religion. Our first objection was that you should not link women's issues with religion,” she told reporters on Thursday.

According to India Today, Malik alleged that during the Assembly discussion, there were constant references to Pakistan, including whether it had enacted any law or not. “If you want to make a rule and Pakistan has done something, then don't give us a reference. Give us the reference of the Quran.”

Speaking to reporters, she said, “We live in India, we are Indian Muslims, and the Constitution has given Indian Muslims the right to practise their religion.”

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