Lawrence Bishnoi: Cop’s Son Turned Underworld Don

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: Almost a decade ago, the country witnessed the rise of a new gangster. He extended his power beyond the country's boundaries. Thirty-one-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, known for his fearless attitude and mysterious persona, rose from humble beginnings to become a formidable figure in organised crime. His story is both captivating and disturbing, shedding light on the allure and perils of the criminal underworld. Born in Firozpur, Punjab, Lawrence Bishnoi is the son of a police constable, Haryana police. He pursued higher education, earning an LLB degree from Punjab University.

During his college days, he entered student politics, which is where his journey into crime reportedly began in college elections in Chandigarh. He aligned himself with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuri, delving deeper into the world of crime. In 2013, Bishnoi allegedly committed his first major crime by gunning down the winning candidate of a college election and a rival candidate during the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. In 2014, he engaged in an armed encounter with the Rajasthan Police, leading to his imprisonment.

Arrested again in 2016

His brushes with the law continued, with another arrest in 2016, leading to his imprisonment in Rajasthan until 2021, after which he was transferred to Tihar Jail in Delhi under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Despite being behind bars, he purportedly continues to operate his criminal network, commanding a gang of around 700 sharpshooters across 5 states in India, with connections reaching as far as Canada. Several cases have been filed against him, including murder, attempted murder, threatening, robbery, etc.

He has denied all these allegations. Bishnoi gained widespread attention in 2018 when he allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the blackbuck poaching case of 1998. The Bishnoi community, considering the blackbuck sacred, reportedly targeted Khan for hunting this animal. In 2018, he had threatened Khan, with an associate allegedly conducting reconnaissance of the actor’s residence. Furthermore, while being transported to a Jodhpur court in an extortion case, Bishnoi had allegedly threatened to kill Khan in the city.

Salman Khan receives threat in June 2022

In another instance, in June 2022, a letter was found at Bandstand, where the actor’s father and writer, Salim Khan, would go for routine walks. The letter referenced singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder by a Bishnoi gang member and threatened Khan with a similar fate. Further, in March 2023, Khan’s manager received a death-threat email, urging the actor to speak with Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang and Bishnoi’s close associate, to resolve the matter in person, or face dire consequences. The mail from Mohit Garg contained references to threats issued by Bishnoi in an interview given from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Following this, the police booked Bishnoi, Brar and Garg. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted numerous operations against his gang and apprehended several individuals associated with the gang. Bishnoi's mafia outfit has claimed responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's home on Sunday. Bishnoi's criminal empire covers extortion, smuggling, contract killings, and land grabbing, striking fear into rivals and detractors alike. His strong leadership and charisma have garnered a devoted following. However, He has denied all these allegations.