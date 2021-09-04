Latur: Man held for stealing 2 motorcycles, 5 phones worth 1.36 lakh

One person was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday and stolen property comprising two motorcycles and five mobile phones cumulatively worth Rs 1.36 lakh were allegedly recovered from him, police said.

An official identified the accused as Mahadev Khadap (27) and said he was held from Renapur area.

Gandhi Chowk police is probing the case further, he added.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:13 AM IST