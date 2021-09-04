e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas L Yathiraj beats Setiawan Fredy in Badminton Men's Singles SL4, to play for goldTokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj bags silver in Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:13 AM IST

Latur: Man held for stealing 2 motorcycles, 5 phones worth 1.36 lakh

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

One person was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday and stolen property comprising two motorcycles and five mobile phones cumulatively worth Rs 1.36 lakh were allegedly recovered from him, police said.

An official identified the accused as Mahadev Khadap (27) and said he was held from Renapur area.

Gandhi Chowk police is probing the case further, he added.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Every eligible resident of this Latur village has received first jab of vaccine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal