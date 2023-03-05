e-Paper Get App
Latur: Former Union minister Shivraj Patil's cousin shoots self dead with licenced firearm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Former Union minister Shivraj Patil | ANI

An 81-year-old relative of former Union minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar allegedly committed suicide at the latter's residence in Latur in Maharashtra on Sunday, a police official said.

Chandrasekhar Chakurkar also known as Hanmantrao Patil, shot himself dead with his licenced revolver at around 9 am, the official said.

Victim was distressed due to some ailment

"He is a cousin of former Union Home Minister Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Chakurkar. Hanmantrao lived close to the former minister's 'Devghar' residence and would visit often. He was apparently distressed with some ailment he was suffering from for several years," the official added.

The minister's son was also present when the event occurred, and senior officers such as Assistant Superintendent of Police Dibesh Fever, Deputy SP Jitendra Jagdale, and others are on the scene as part of the investigation, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

