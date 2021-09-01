Latur: Elderly woman robbed of gold necklace, cash, worth Rs 30,000 by auto-rickshaw driver; accused arrested

An auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman passenger of cash and valuables worth Rs 30,000 near here in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested by the police in Udgir town on Monday, inspector Deepak Kumar Waghmare said.

Accordingly to the police, the 60-year-old woman, a resident of Devarjan village, was heading to Udgir for medical treatment in an auto-rickshaw on August 20.

The auto driver and his accomplice deviated from the regular route and took the woman near a school where they looted her gold necklace worth Rs 27,000 and Rs 3,000 in cash, police said.

A case was registered at the Udgir rural police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the auto driver, Prashant Pandu Kamble, and his accomplice in the crime, Ram Narsingh Kamble, they added.

