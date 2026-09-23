'Latur, Dharashiv Drought Situation ‘Extremely Serious’, Maharashtra Govt To Announce Farmer Relief Package': CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described the drought-like situation in Latur and Dharashiv as “extremely serious” following a severe rainfall deficit, and assured farmers that the state government would provide comprehensive assistance to deal with crop losses and emerging water and fodder shortages.

Fadnavis visited Jau and Kharosa villages in Nilanga tehsil of Latur district to assess the crop situation and interact with farmers. He later visited Dharashiv district and inspected soybean crops in the Barshi area of Solapur.

Latur Receives Nearly 50% Less Rainfall

Latur has received only around 50 per cent of its normal rainfall this year, resulting in significant crop damage and a sharp impact on water availability. Rivers, streams and wells in several areas have dried up, while groundwater levels have also declined.

“The situation is extremely serious. Latur and Dharashiv have received only 50 per cent rainfall this year. The rainfall deficit has severely affected crops, particularly soybean,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said the government had already begun assessing crop losses and would issue a Government Resolution on the drought situation before Saturday. He said relief would be provided comprehensively and farmers would not be made to wait for the completion of individual damage assessment procedures.

“Wiping the tears of farmers is the government’s first duty,” he said, adding that the government would also support farmers in preparing for the upcoming rabi season. He further said the ongoing loan-waiver scheme would continue.

Farmers Seek Compensation For Crop Losses

During his visit to Jau, farmer Noor Patel became emotional while explaining his crop losses and financial difficulties. Fadnavis reassured him that the government would stand firmly with farmers and extend all possible assistance.

In Dharashiv’s Karajkheda village, farmers demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare. Fadnavis assured villagers that relief would reach them as early as possible.

Read Also Mumbai MLAs Seek Minority Representative In Maharashtra UCC Panel After Justice R C Chavan’s...

The Chief Minister said the rainfall shortage had affected reservoirs, wells and groundwater, raising concerns over drinking water and fodder availability in the coming months. The government, he said, had conserved water for drinking purposes and was making arrangements to address any shortage.

Fadnavis also highlighted ongoing efforts to bring additional water to Marathwada through diversion projects. He said the first phase had commenced after World Bank approval, with the first tender already issued.

Inspecting soybean fields in Barshi, Fadnavis said many crops appeared green despite suffering serious damage, as soybean pods had failed to develop properly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/