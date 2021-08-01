Latest updates on CBSE Class 10 result

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results, students of Class 10 are now waiting for their results.

As per the report by NDTV, the CBSE Class 10 result date and time is likely to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, students have taken to Twitter and asking the Education Minister and the board to announce an update on Class 10 result date.

After declaring the Class 12 examination results on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to announce the Class 10 board exam results by next week.

Speaking to ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week." However, Bhardwaj did not confirm the date and time to declare the CBSE class 10 board results 2021.

The CBSE Exam Controller also informed that the examination board has created a scheme in which it will conduct more than one exam.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future," Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier declared that academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term and exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

The results will be declared on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official website, the results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app.

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

To check roll numbers, students will have to log in at cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html.

