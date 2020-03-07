Latest News on Coronavirus in India: BMC staff union wants biometric attendance system discontinued

Mumbai: After the state government issued an order to discontinue the use of the biometric attendance machine for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employees in view of the Coronavirus scare, the Municipal Mazdoor Union and others too have asked the BMC Commissioner to stop biometric attendance as a precautionary measure. The Mazdoor Municipal Union gave a letter to BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi on Friday.

The Coronavirus has spread in more than 60 countries, creating panic across the globe. After the epidemic outbreak in China, 31 persons have tested positive for the disease in India as well. On Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation and the BMC appealed to the people not to fear the virus. After the state government's Mahavitran Company stopped the use of the biometric attendance, labour unions on Friday wrote letters to the BMC chief, demanding to stop using biometric machines for attendance of BMC staff to prevent COVID 19.

“The state government has discontinued the biometric system till further orders. We have also demanded to stop using biometric machines as it might spread the virus among the workers. We have given a letter to the commissioner for it,” said Prakash Devdas, general secretary, BMC workers association.