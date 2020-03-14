Latest coronavirus update: Malls, multiplexes take steps, Mumbaikars avoid eating out

Mumbai: In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, shopping malls and eateries in the financial capital have become proactive and started to take preventive measures to avoid the dreaded global pandemic.

Shopping malls have almost become ‘ghost towns’ with a sha­rp decline in footfall, the Andheri (W) Infinity mall, which records a footfall of 30,000 regularly on weekdays and 50,000 on weekends claimed to have recorded less than 10,000 visitors in two days.

As a preventive measure, the mall authorities have initiated awareness drive in the mall. At Infiniti Mall (Malad), the administration has put up posters and banners citing precautionary measures and informing Mumbaikars of the importance of sanitation.

Security guards wore face masks and gloves while frisking the visitors in some of the malls in suburban Mumbai.