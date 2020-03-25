Latest coronavirus update: Good samaritans Mumbaikars lookout for seniors, less-privileged

Mumbai: At a time when people have been forced to close their doors and locked themselves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus, some have managed to open the doors of their hearts and let the innate kindness of Mumbaikars shine through.

There are good Samaritans keeping an eye on senior citizens and the underprivileged, by providing them with necessities. Seniors are the worst hit by the sudden closure of the city. Many of them live alone here while their kids have settled in other cities.

They are unable to step out and daily goods like milk, rations and medicines are hard to procure. Enter, a non-profit group - the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), which is providing door-to door delivery service of these essentials to senior citizens voluntarily.

Presently, there are 50 volunteers from different walks of life, who are engaged in this service, delivering essential commodities to the doorstep of the elderly. The volunteers have initiated a social media campaign, whereby their contact details are being provided to those in need of assistance.

"We are providing these services firstly to help out and secondly, to discourage panic buying. Our services are not limited to senior citizens only. We are also providing it to those who have patients at home and cannot leave them unattended," said Trivankumar Karnani, founder and spokesperson the MNCDF.

"Presently, we are providing these services in almost every nook and corner of the city and the services are free, people only need to pay the cost of the commodities," explained Karnani.

Apart from this, the MNCDF has also tied up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and providing logistical and manpower support in their drills. Volunteers of the body are taking part in door to door campaigns raising awareness about the necessary hygiene need to maintain in order to combat the dreaded virus.

Apart from this, housing societies and residential groups have also come together and are looking out for each other in the lockdown period. The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (LOCA) have come together and stored basic rations to feed the families of the staff and security guards working in their housing societies.

Housing societies like Tara pore Garden and Serenity Complex have kept their security guards in-house, providing them with regular food and basic amenities. The residents have also established a canteen inside the society premises, where quality food is provided to those who do not have cooking facilities.

"This is a testing time and we have to stand beside each other. We are doing whatever we can voluntarily to make sure not a single person faces any problem," said Karan Jotwani, member of the LOCA and a resident of Oshiwara.