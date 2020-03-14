Latest coronavirus update: Elderly Nerul couple sent to Kasturba for tests

Balasaheb Sonawane, the NMMC health officer said, “We came to know his son was admitted in Bangalore after he had tested Coronavirus positive. Locals informed the civic authority, “There is no need to panic as they were sent for necessary tests to confirm if they are infected with the virus as they spent a day with their son,” said Sonawane.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Jaya­wa­nt Sutar appealed to citizens not to panic as the body has made necessary arrangements to deal with the scare. “We have set up isolatation wards with 9 beds and one ventilator at the Vashi civic hospital and four beds and one ventilator at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul,” Sutar said, asking people to avoid huge gatherings and wash hands often with soap. Inform control room in emergencies.

Sonwane said, “We are waiting for the report of the Nerul elderly couple to take necessary steps in the area. If they test positive, we will take necessary steps in their colony as well.” Immediate steps will create unnecessary panic among the citizens.