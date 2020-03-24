Latest coronavirus update: Civic body to sanitize Mumbai

Mumbai: As the city continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is busy sanitising as many public utilities it can, to curb the possibility of the virus spreading.

For starters, community toilets and hospitals in every ward are being sprayed with disinfectants. As there has been a marked drop in footfall at some of these public places since the imposition of the statewide curfew on Monday, the civic body intensified its disinfecting drive. tants were sprayed in many areas on bus stops, toilets and other areas requiring cleaning.