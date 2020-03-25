Latest coronavirus update: 87 contacts of Pune patient quarantined

Mumbai: As many as 87 people, including some anganwadi workers, who encountered a 41-year-old woman diagnosed with Covid-19 have been home quarantined in Pune district, a health official said on Tuesday.

The woman, also an anganwadi (state-run woman and childcare centre) worker in Panshet region of Velha tehsil, is admitted to a Pune-based hospital and continues to be on ventilator support due to respiratory failure, he said.