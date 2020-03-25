Latest coronavirus update: 87 contacts of Pune patient quarantined

Mumbai: As many as 87 people, including some anganwadi workers, who encountered a 41-year-old woman diagnosed with Covid-19 have been home quarantined in Pune district, a health official said on Tuesday.
The woman, also an anganwadi (state-run woman and childcare centre) worker in Panshet region of Velha tehsil, is admitted to a Pune-based hospital and continues to be on ventilator support due to respiratory failure, he said.
She tested positive for the virus earlier after her throat swabs were sent to the National Institute of Virology to check for the possibility of swine flu (H1N1).
Her five close relatives — son, husband, sister, sister’s husband and the latter’s daughter — also tested positive for virus on Sunday, the official said.
