'Get out on the town...': When New York City's Mayor wanted people to visit public places amid coronavirus outbreak

As countries entered into lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and the death toll crossed 17,000 globally, Twitter reminded New York City's Mayor, Bill de Blasio of the time he had encouraged people to "get out on the town".

This was not very long ago. The tweets, posted on his verified handle were from March 3.

He even had a suggestion for where one could go -- naturally a public, often crowded place that would very easily allow you to catch the virus. And keeping in mind that many remain asymptomatic, and could spread the virus far and wide without even realising, this could also be construed as being an extremely problematic statement. Not to mention, against the directives given by the World Health Organisation.