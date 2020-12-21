Last special merit list for FYJC admission on December 24

In a last chance for students to secure seats for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC), the allotment list of seats under the special round will be displayed at 11 am on December 24. Students who were restricted in previous general merit rounds will be allowed to participate in this special round, wherein they can select college preferences and update part 2 of their application form.

Students can edit college preferences and update the option form of their application from 10 am on December 20 to 5 pm on December 22. The state School Education Department said new students can also submit their application forms during this period. Also, students who were restricted from applying in the previous general merit rounds can submit their application.

In addition, students need to give their consent for participation and check if their option form is locked. According to the schedule declared by the state School Education Department, the allotment list of seats of the special round will be announced at 11 am on December 24 on the FYJC admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

Following this, students who have been allotted seats can secure admissions online in respective junior colleges from 11 am on December 24 to 6 pm on December 26, 2020. Junior colleges will then upload a vacancy list on December 27 after the completion of the special round. The admission process further will be declared by the department as per the requirement.

The state School Education Department has warned students to re-think cancelling or withdrawing their admissions in the special round. The department stated, "Students should rethink before cancelling their admission as this is the last round scheduled."