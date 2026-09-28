Large-Format Malls To Dominate India’s Retail Development Pipeline As Developers Plan 51.1 Million Sq. Ft. Expansion By 2031: JLL |

Mumbai: Indian real estate developers are set to add nearly 51.1 million sq. ft. of new shopping mall space over the next five years, propelling the total shopping mall stock to 143.2 million sq. ft. by the end of 2031 according to JLL report titled “Indian Retail 2031: Towards a future-ready ecosystem.”

This significant expansion comes in response to surging consumer demand, a strong influx of international brands and expansion by domestic brands that has ignited the need for high-quality retail spaces across the country.

In the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), India recorded gross leasing volumes of 6.3 million sq. ft. As per June 2026, India’s retail stock reached 92.1 million sq. ft. across the top 7 cities with a vacancy rate of 11.2%.

Source: JLL Research

“India's retail real estate sector is entering a new growth phase with significant scale, with 51.1 million sq. ft. of new mall space set to redefine the shopping experience by 2031. The shift toward large-format, experiential destinations, which will account for 56% of upcoming supply, signals a fundamental transformation in how consumers engage and how consumption patterns are evolving with changing generational preferences. With nearly one-third of these developments dedicated to entertainment, F&B, and services, we are moving beyond traditional commerce to create lifestyle destinations that blend technology, design, and experience,” said Saket Amrit, Head of Retail Services, India, JLL.

28.7 million sq. ft. of large-format malls to transform retail into lifestyle destinations

Of the total upcoming mall supply, nearly 56% will comprise large-format malls designed to cater to the experiential and destination needs of shoppers.

These assets, totaling approximately 28.7 million sq. ft., are poised to emerge as powerful commercial engines in the retail ecosystem of the future, with technology and design as key differentiators offering a blend of lifestyle, leisure and legacy.

These large-format developments will allocate approximately 30-35% of their space to entertainment, Food & Beverage, and services categories, infusing nearly 9-10 million sq. ft. of space for these three categories alone to go beyond traditional commerce.

Next generation neighborhood malls redefine local retail

The next five (2026-2031) years will also witness the emergence of next-generation neighborhood malls. Though their share will remain limited to 15% of upcoming mall supply, this pipeline of approximately 7.9 million sq. ft. is set to rewrite the shopping complex or plaza story in India.

Major listed developers are focusing on elevating the shopper experience in key residential neighborhoods by addressing challenges shoppers face on high streets.

Market consolidation Accelerates with top developers

India's top three listed developers currently own approximately 14% of operational retail stock in Tier 1 markets as of H1 2026. Based on recent April-June 2026 estimates made public by these developers, their share in India's operational mall stock may expand to approximately 21% by the end of 2031. Top 10 developers are projected to comprise 44% of total shopping mall stock by 2031.The fact that three large real estate development entities alone may account for one-fifth share in the country's organised retail landscape in five years indicates growing proliferation of high-quality retail assets in a market that is well-consolidated and waiting for the next phase of growth on the back of solid demand fundamentals.

Delhi NCR and Hyderabad lead regional development

More than half of the upcoming retail supply is expected in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. As of H1 2026, Delhi NCR lead with 29 million sq. ft. of operational mall stock, followed by Mumbai (15.1 million sq. ft.) and Bengaluru (14.4 million sq. ft.). By 2031, Delhi NCR may lead the city tally with mall stock expansion to 48.6 million sq. ft., with Bengaluru and Mumbai growing to 22 million sq. ft. and 21.6 million sq. ft., respectively, based on current visibility into the delivery schedule of assets under construction and planning stages.

The incremental demand for new retail pipeline under construction stands at 45.9 million sq. ft., underscoring the robust fundamentals driving India's organized retail real estate sector forward.