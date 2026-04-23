‘Language Should Unite, Not Divide’, RPI Leader Ramdas Athawale Backs Mumbai Drivers Amid Marathi Rule Row

Mumbai Rickshaw Drivers Fear Licence Loss Over Marathi Rule, RPI Leader Ramdas Athawale Says ‘Language Should Unite, Not Punish’ |

Mumbai, April 23: Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale has raised concerns over growing anxiety among rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai and its suburbs, following new regulations linked to language requirements.

According to Athawale, hundreds of drivers have reached out to him in recent days, worried about the possibility of licence cancellation. Many drivers, he said, have taken loans to purchase their vehicles and fear losing their only source of income. “If our licences are cancelled, what will our children eat,” is a question that has deeply troubled the leader.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to the decision of making Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drivers from May 1 in the state, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "I think Pratap Sarnaik is a good leader and also our Transport Minister. While I believe people living in Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/goFg20sSvB — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

Call for empathy over enforcement

Athawale emphasised that while Marathi holds pride of place in the state, its promotion must come from a place of inclusivity rather than fear. He pointed out that Mumbai has always thrived on unity in diversity, where communities from across the country have built livelihoods and gradually embraced the local language.

Drawing comparisons with business communities that adopted Marathi over time, he questioned why a similar approach of patience and encouragement cannot be extended to transport workers. He warned that strict enforcement without support risks harming economically vulnerable families.

Livelihood and dignity at stake

Highlighting constitutional rights, Athawale said every citizen has the right to earn a dignified livelihood. He reiterated that the Republican Party of India would stand firmly with the poor and ensure that no policy harms their survival.

“The language should unite, not divide,” he said, urging drivers to make genuine efforts to learn Marathi while appealing to authorities to adopt a balanced approach.

Push for training, not punishment

Athawale called on the government to prioritise training programmes over punitive measures. He stressed that building trust would lead to better long term results than instilling fear.

As the debate continues, the issue has sparked wider discussions on language, identity and economic security in Mumbai, a city that remains a symbol of diversity and resilience.

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