Mumbai Rickshaw Drivers Fear Licence Loss Over Marathi Rule, RPI Leader Ramdas Athawale Says ‘Language Should Unite, Not Punish’ |

Amid growing concerns in Mumbai’s transport sector, Ramdas Athawale has voiced strong support for rickshaw and taxi drivers who fear losing their licences under new language-related rules.

According to Athawale, hundreds of drivers across Mumbai and its suburbs have reached out to him, expressing anxiety over potential cancellations. Many drivers, he noted, have taken loans to purchase their vehicles and now worry about their ability to sustain their families.

पिछले कुछ दिनों से मुंबई और उपनगरों के सैकड़ों रिक्शा-टैक्सी चालक डरे हुए हैं। परिवहन विभाग के नए नियम से उन्हें अपना लाइसेंस रद्द होने का डर सता रहा है। हमें मराठी भाषा पर पूरा गर्व है और यहाँ रहने वालों को यह आनी ही चाहिए। लेकिन रिक्शा चलाने वाले अमीर नहीं होते, कइयों ने कर्ज… pic.twitter.com/htyzoZKfI2 — Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) April 17, 2026

Call for compassion, not coercion

While emphasising pride in the Marathi language, Athawale said its adoption should come through respect and gradual learning, not fear. He pointed to Mumbai’s long standing identity as a city of unity in diversity, where communities have historically adapted and integrated over time.

Drawing parallels with other migrant communities who embraced Marathi organically, he questioned why similar patience could not be extended to drivers struggling under economic pressure.

Livelihood concerns take centre stage

Athawale highlighted the human cost of strict enforcement, sharing that drivers have asked him how they would feed their children if their licences were cancelled. He stressed that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to earn a livelihood with dignity.

He reiterated that policy decisions must not jeopardise the survival of economically vulnerable groups.

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Training over punishment

The RPI leader urged the government to prioritise training and support mechanisms instead of punitive measures. According to him, encouraging drivers to learn Marathi through structured programmes would achieve better results while preserving dignity.

He also appealed directly to drivers to make sincere efforts to learn the language, describing it as a bridge that connects people rather than divides them.

Balancing identity and inclusivity

Athawale maintained that respecting Marathi and protecting livelihoods must go hand in hand. He assured that the Republican Party of India would continue to stand by the poor and ensure that no policy harms their basic means of survival.

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