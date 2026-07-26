Land Cave-In Sparks Panic In Mumbra, 9 Families Shifted To Safety |

Thane : Panic spread in Mumbra after a portion of land suddenly caved in behind Datta Mandir in the Retibunder area on Saturday causing a section of soil to collapse onto a nearby road. While no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident triggered immediate action from civic and emergency response teams.

According to officials, the ground subsidence occurred near Khandeshi Chawl where a part of the elevated land gave way unexpectedly. The collapsing soil spilled onto the adjoining road, briefly disrupting vehicular and pedestrian movement and creating panic among local residents.

Following the incident, officials from the Mumbra Ward Committee, the Disaster Management Cell, the Fire Brigade and Torrent Power reached the spot and launched rescue and safety operations. The affected stretch was inspected to assess the extent of the damage and ensure there was no immediate threat to nearby residents.

Disaster Management personnel cleared the debris and removed the soil that had fallen onto the road, allowing traffic to resume. As a precautionary measure, the damaged area was barricaded because the remaining portion of the land is considered unstable and vulnerable to further collapse.

Officials from the civic also visited the site and conducted a preliminary inspection. Considering the potential risk, they directed nine families living close to the affected area to temporarily shift to safer locations until the site is declared structurally safe.

Authorities said the situation is under constant monitoring and a detailed technical assessment will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the ground subsidence. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inspection report.

Civic officials have appealed to residents to avoid the barricaded area and cooperate with the authorities until the location is certified safe. No major property damage has been officially confirmed, and timely intervention by emergency teams helped prevent the incident from escalating into a larger disaster.

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