Fire Breaks Out At Byculla Police Station Building In Mumbai, Blaze Doused Within 40 Minutes; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A fire erupted in Byculla police station, a ground plus one storeyed building located at Hansraj Road, Byculla East. As per disaster management report, the fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 8.20 pm and was declared level 1 (minor) at 8.28 pm. As per officials, the blaze was doused at around 9 pm, and primary facie the cause of fire was short circuit. No injuries were reported. At the time of going to the press, cooling operations were in progress.
Jayant Meena, deputy police commissioner said, "There was a fire incident in Byculla police station building. It has been doused by fire brigade. Prima facie its caused by short circuit. Further necessary action is being taken. There are no casualties."
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