Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Festival Sees 2nd Death As 68-Year-Old Man Falls Unconscious Near Pandal And Dies |

Mumbai: A 68-year-old man died after falling unconscious near the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in central Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

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The incident occurred on Thursday night, they said. This is the second death in the Lalbaug area, which draws huge crowds during the 12-day Ganesh festival.

Citing information received from Kalachowki police station, a civic official said that a local resident, identified as Vijay Aanekar, became unconscious while sitting near the Hanuman temple in the vicinity of the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

Aanekar was rushed to Global Hospital in Parel, where a doctor declared him “brought dead”, the official said, adding that the cause of death was not immediately known.

Earlier, 25-year-old Pune resident Jaideep Meghraj Nemade died after suffering a medical emergency at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal on September 17.