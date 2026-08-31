Lalbaug-Parel Clash: Mumbai Police Book 2 For Circulating Provocative Videos On Social Media |

Mumbai: Kalachowki police have registered two separate cases against social media users for allegedly circulating provocative and unverified videos linked to a clash in the Lalbaug-Parel area during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on August 26.

While monitoring social media content, police constable Vikram Chandrakant Khaire found an Instagram video related to the celebrations that could allegedly create communal tension. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

In the second case, police constable Nanasa Anand Kachare, attached to the cyber crime detection team at Kalachowki police station, found a widely circulated Threads video allegedly showing a man threatening two persons and forcing them to raise religious slogans.

Police said the circulation of such provocative content could disturb communal harmony, particularly in a sensitive area such as Lalbaug-Parel, and could pose a serious law-and-order challenge. A case has been registered under Section 353(2) of the BNS.

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