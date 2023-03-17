Lalbaug Murder Case: Rimple killed mother in 'spur of the moment'; cops suspect she had an accomplice, send team to Kanpur | FPJ

The Lalbaug murder case, in which a 55-year-old woman, Veena Jain, was killed almost three months ago but only came to light on Wednesday, may have been a crime committed on the spur of the moment, according to police.

However, a police team has been sent to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to track down a man who had last been in contact with Rimple Jain, the daughter of the deceased.

Rimple killed mother during heated argument: Cops

According to sources at Kalachowki police station, which is handling the case, Rimple, 24, apparently did not intend to kill her mother Veena, but it happened during a heated verbal argument between the two but the exact reason is still unclear to police.

After killing her mother, Rimple apparently had no idea what to do next. “The mother and daughter already had a strained relationship with the rest of the family.

The accused began to worry about how they would react after knowing what she had done. She felt she would be ostracised by society, so whatever she did was to mask the situation. However, this only served to push her into isolation and depression, said a police source.

Rimple was depressed, survived on vada pav

When police first entered the house and found Rimple, she had not bathed for weeks, or probably even months. The kitchen did not look like it had been used at all, said a police source.

The owner of the vada pav stall nearby said that Rimple frequently bought snacks from his stall. Several paper wrappers were found in the house. Police sources added that Rimple may have survived on vada pav for months.

The mother and daughter had strained relations with the rest of their family, nor were they particularly friendly with their neighbours. Rimple had apparently dropped out of college because of financial trouble. There were two jobless women which meant there was no regular income on which to survive.

Police team in Kanpur to look for man Rimple has been in contact with

Meanwhile, DCP (Zone 4) Dr Praveen Munde confirmed on Thursday that a police team was currently in Kanpur, UP, to trace a man, who was last in contact with Rimple, over her mobile. This contact emerged when police tracked Rimple’s call data records (CDR) over the last three months.

Rimple apparently spoke to this man, who is suspected to be her boyfriend and also a possible accomplice. However, police sources have also confirmed that the panchnama showed that no one had been seen entering the Jain house for a long time, except for Rimple, who too, rarely ventured out.

“This man can be an accomplice but it is also possible that she simply spoke to him over phone and he had no role to play in this murder. But since we need to check out every possible reason, a team has been sent to Kanpur,” confirmed a police source.